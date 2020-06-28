Mann ki Baat: Be on guard! PM Modi pitches for turmeric, ginger, Ayurvedic medicines to strengthen immunity

In times of the Coronavirus pandemic, I would advise all people to keep taking Ayurveda medicines, kadha, hot water along with immunity boosting spices, PM Modi said.

Mann ki Baat: Handy tips for boosting your immunity! Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat address on Sunday pitched for the consumption of traditional immunity booster products in view of the rising spread of Coronavirus in the country. Apart from suggesting the use of Ayurvedic medicines which strengthen immunity, PM Modi also advised the consumption of hot water, garlic, turmeric and a host of other spices and herbs to increase our immunity.

In times of the Coronavirus pandemic, I would advise all people to keep taking Ayurveda medicines, kadha, hot water along with immunity boosting spices, PM Modi said. Talking about the scourge of Coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to standstill,PM Modi said the world was thinking about ways to strengthen the immunity and immunity strengthening spices which belong to India could come in use.

Products like ginger, turmeric belong to our country and we should let the world know about the qualities of these products in a simple language, PM Modi said. Expressing caution against the impending monsoon and the resultant diseases which might arise from the moist weather, PM Modi said that the people of the country should not let their guard and precautions down in the approaching season.

We should be on guard from various ailments and diseases that surface with Monsoon, PM Modi said. He further said that during the Coronavirus pandemic it was vital that the people saved themselves from seasonal ailments as well. Keep using hot water, Ayurvedic medicines and herbal decoction to stay healthy, PM Modi quipped.

With the rising number of cases of Coronavirus in the country and a vaccine or medicine not in sight in near future, medical professionals have said that the best bet is to increase our immunity and take precautions to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. Ayurvedic medicines like Arsenicum Album 30, an immunity boosting ayurvedic compound, has also been suggested for use by various states among the population. Trials are also being conducted to ascertain the efficacy of the medicine in the fight against Coronavirus. Till now, no clinical trial however has proved that the medicine is effective in protecting from Covid-19