  • MORE MARKET STATS

Manish Sisodia’s condition stable, to undergo another COVID-19 test in couple of days

By: |
September 24, 2020 1:23 PM

"He is still in ICU since yesterday (Wednesday), but his condition is stable. The minister has been put on oxygen support, and under constant observation," a senior doctor of the hospital said.

Manish Sisodia, Manish Sisodia health updates, Manish Sisodia coronavirus test, LNJP Hospital, Arvind Kejriwal government, covid 19 infection, latest news on manish sisodiaSisodia is the second Cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to contact COVID-19 infection after Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (File photo: IE)

The condition of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a state-run facility here, is stable, and he will undergo another coronavirus test in a couple of days, officials said on Thursday.

He was admitted to the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday from being under home isolation after he had contracted the infection. “He is still in ICU since yesterday (Wednesday), but his condition is stable. The minister has been put on oxygen support, and under constant observation,” a senior doctor of the hospital said.

Related News

The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility. “He will be administered an RT-PCR test in a couple of days,” the doctor said.

Asked if he has any comorbidities, the doctor, also a senior official said, “he has hypertension”. The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader was admitted to the hospital at around 4 pm after he complained of fever and low oxygen level.

“He (Sisodia) was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure since he was continuously having a little higher body temperature and his oxygen level dropped slightly,” a senior official said on Wednesday.

Sisodia had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation. He was unable to attend the one-day Delhi Assembly session on September 14.

Sisodia is the second Cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to contact COVID-19 infection after Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The health minister had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was hospitalised. He was later administered plasma therapy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Manish Sisodia’s condition stable to undergo another COVID-19 test in couple of days
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: Here’s what PM Modi told states about lockdowns
2Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod to market anti-cancer drug
3COVID-19 cases in India breach 57-lakh mark, recovery rate at 81.55 per cent