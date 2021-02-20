  • MORE MARKET STATS

Manipur Anganwadi worker dies a week after taking COVID-19 vaccine

By: |
February 20, 2021 3:16 PM

A 48-year-old Anganwadi worker in Manipur has died a week after receiving her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said on Saturday.

covid 19 vaccine, covid 19 vaccine deathsHealth Department officials said that a special team will conduct the post-mortem of the deceased to ascertain the true cause of the death. (Representational image: IE)

A 48-year-old Anganwadi worker in Manipur has died a week after receiving her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said on Saturday.

W Sundari Devi of Kumbi Terakha area in Bishunpur district had received her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on February 12 at Kumbhi primary health centre (PHC), they said.

Related News

She was taken to the Moirang community health centre (CHC) on February 18 as she had breathing problems and died at the CHC on Friday.

Health Department officials said that a special team will conduct the post-mortem of the deceased to ascertain the true cause of the death.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh met the family members of Sundari and heard their grievances. He expressed deep condolences and assured the family members of suitable compensation duly considering the post-mortem report.

“Heard the grievances of family of Anganwandi Worker W Sundari of Kumbi Terakha, Bishnupur District and expressed my deep condolences. Assured suitable compensation duly considering post mortem reports and instructed for taking strong action against defaulting officials,” the chief minister tweeted.

The Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur, Neeta Arambam said that the family members of the deceased claimed that at the time of vaccination, Sundari had told the “vaccination team that she has allergy problem. However, the vaccination went ahead.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Manipur Anganwadi worker dies a week after taking COVID-19 vaccine
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19 vaccine: Dr Reddy’s seeks emergency use approval for Sputnik V; Why it is important for India
2Upsurge in daily new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
3Coronavirus: Russia approves its third COVID-19 vaccine, says PM Mikhail Mishustin