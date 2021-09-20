Mandaviya urges all AIIMS to coordinate with each other to provide best healthcare

Mandaviya on Monday held a review meeting of six AIIMS in the country from AIIMS, New Delhi. (File)

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday urged all AIIMS in the country to coordinate with each other so that the best healthcare can be provided to the public.

Mandaviya on Monday held a review meeting of six AIIMS in the country from AIIMS, New Delhi.

“Today a review meeting of six AIIMS of the country was held from AIIMS, New Delhi. In AIIMS, there was discussion about the construction work and research of modern infrastructure and specialist departments of many diseases. I call upon all AIIMS in the country to coordinate with each other so that we can provide best healthcare to the public,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.