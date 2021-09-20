  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mandaviya urges all AIIMS to coordinate with each other to provide best healthcare

By: |
September 20, 2021 4:50 PM

"In AIIMS, there was discussion about the construction work and research of modern infrastructure and specialist departments of many diseases," he tweeted.

Mansukh-Mandaviya-1Mandaviya on Monday held a review meeting of six AIIMS in the country from AIIMS, New Delhi. (File)

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday urged all AIIMS in the country to coordinate with each other so that the best healthcare can be provided to the public.

Mandaviya on Monday held a review meeting of six AIIMS in the country from AIIMS, New Delhi.

Related News

“Today a review meeting of six AIIMS of the country was held from AIIMS, New Delhi. In AIIMS, there was discussion about the construction work and research of modern infrastructure and specialist departments of many diseases. I call upon all AIIMS in the country to coordinate with each other so that we can provide best healthcare to the public,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Mandaviya urges all AIIMS to coordinate with each other to provide best healthcare
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 virus evolving to get better at becoming airborne, study shows
2Delhi: 211 dengue cases in national capital this year; 53 in last 1 week
3SC seeks Centre’s response on door-to-door Covid vaccination for differently abled