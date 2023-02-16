Managing your weight with Type 2 Diabetes

By Subhash Kumar Wangnoo

While maintaining a healthy weight is important for those with type 2 diabetes, for those who are overweight, losing weight should be a top priority. Carrying extra body fat can affect the metabolic functioning of the body making it difficult to control the blood sugar level as the body become more resistant to insulin. As per World Health Organization, 90% of those who have type 2 diabetes are overweight. A person with a high body mass index (BMI) is considered obese and has a high chance of developing type 2 diabetes.

It is easy to lose weight, but it is difficult to keep it off. However, maintaining a healthy weight is not impossible. A person can maintain a healthy weight with the help of a proper diet and regular exercise which can benefit even those who are diabetic. But where to begin with? The best way is to consult a diabetic expert and add a healthy diet to the overall diabetes treatment plan. This will not only help in losing weight but will also help in maintaining it and controlling the sugar level.

Here are a few weight-management tips for people with type 2 diabetes:

Setup small goals

Maintaining a healthy weight is as important as losing the extra weight. A person must concentrate on long-term changes by setting up tiny, attainable goals instead of attempting a drastic change in their body at once. Tiny goals can be as simple as walking around the block four times a week or simply eating dessert once a week as opposed to daily or cutting out dessert entirely on the weekends. Trying to set new objectives once it comes to a routine can help.

Uptight your diet

Controlling diabetes is all about making smart food choices rather than denial and deprivation. When you have diabetes, a better way to look at a diet helps you establish a new normal in terms of your eating habits and food choices. Begin a diet plan by going over your portions and determining the appropriate number of calories to consume based on several factors, including age, gender, current weight, activity level, and body type, while keeping your blood sugar levels in check.

Stay active

Diet is by far the most important factor in losing weight, but exercise is equally essential for maintaining weight loss over time. People who increase their physical activity while reducing their calorie intake may lose more body fat than those who only diet. Aim for 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, or 30 minutes per day, 5 days per week. Remember that fitness does not have to entail sweating for hours at the gym. Keep yourself active throughout the day. These small changes can add up to make a big difference over time.

Avoid overeating

The main dietary risk for type 2 diabetes is gaining weight through overeating. Although a lot of people think that eating too much sugar causes diabetes, the truth is that eating too much of any meal can increase your risk of developing the disease. While eating sugary meals may quicken the rate at which your blood glucose levels rise, overindulging in any food raises the overall amount of sugar in your blood.

Those who have type 2 diabetes and want advice on managing their weight should consult with their doctor.

(The author is a Senior Consultant – Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)