Managing Gut Health: Tips for maintaining digestive wellness and exploring treatment options

By Dr Ashish Agarwal

Maintaining a healthy gut is essential for overall well-being, as it plays a crucial role in digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function. However, various factors, such as diet, lifestyle, and certain medical conditions, can disrupt the balance of the gut microbiota and lead to digestive issues. To better understand the way in which digestive health can be maintained, below are a few tips and treatment options:

Eat a Balanced Diet:

A balanced diet is the foundation for a healthy gut. People must include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in their meals to ensure optimal gut health. A balanced diet provides essential nutrients and fiber, which promote regular bowel movements and support a healthy gut microbiome.

Increase Fiber Intake:

Fiber is vital for maintaining a healthy digestive system. It adds bulk to the stool, promotes regular bowel movements, and supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Including fiber-rich foods such as whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables in your diet can help maintain gut health. People should aim for a daily intake of 25–30 grams of fiber.

Stay Hydrated:

Adequate hydration is crucial for optimal digestion and bowel function. Water helps soften the stool, prevent constipation, and supports overall digestive health. Aim to drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day and limit the consumption of dehydrating beverages like alcohol and sugary drinks.

Manage Stress:

Chronic stress can negatively impact gut health. It can disrupt the balance of gut bacteria, increase inflammation, and worsen digestive symptoms. Engage in stress-reducing activities such as exercise, meditation, deep breathing exercises, and hobbies to support a healthy gut.

Incorporate Probiotics:

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that promote digestive health. They help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria and improve digestion. Include probiotic-rich foods such as yogurt, paneer, pickles, and buttermilk in your diet. Alternatively, consider taking a high-quality probiotic supplement.

The Right Treatment Option:

When digestive issues persist, this is a sign that further investigation is required and that medical intervention may be necessary. There are various diagnostic options available, like endoscopy and colonoscopy. Both procedures enable doctors to make accurate diagnoses, monitor conditions, and perform necessary interventions, such as biopsies or polyp removal, ensuring overall digestive health and well-being.

Maintaining digestive wellness is essential for overall health and can be achieved through a balanced diet, increased fiber intake, hydration, stress management, and probiotic incorporation. In cases where digestive issues persist or require further evaluation, medical procedures like endoscopy and colonoscopy play a significant role in the diagnosis. If you are experiencing persistent digestive symptoms, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional who can provide personalized guidance and recommend appropriate treatment options.

(The author is a Assistant Professor Department of Gastroenterology, AIIMS, Jodhpur. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)