Managing Covid-19 with Ayurveda: Govt recommends use of Ashwagandha, Guduchi, Pippali and other herbs; Details

COVID-19 Ayurveda and yoga management protocol has been released with detailed guidelines! A detailed clinical management protocol on Ayurveda and Yoga has been released by the central government which is to be followed by Ayurveda practitioners for the management of the Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic and showing mild symptoms of the disease. The protocol also details the guidelines to manage the post Coronavirus complications among the patients with the help of traditional herbs and medicines, the Indian Express reported.

Based on three aspects such as emerging trends of ongoing clinical studies, Ayurvedic knowledge as well as empirical evidence, the detailed protocol serves to help the country’s Ayurveda practitioners. With this, they now have a useful reference point while dealing with the increasing number of Coronavirus patients. Emphasis has been placed on the protocol being a general advisory and individual physicians need to apply their discretion while prescribing the traditional drugs to the patients.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the release of the protocol a commendable step which would boost immunity, help people remain healthy and strengthen the fight against Coronavirus. The protocol recommends a host of yoga exercises, breathing exercises, kriya and pranayam as part of the “primary prevention” strategy for people to remain immune to the disease. The guidelines emphasise that these Yoga exercises should be practiced to improve respiratory and cardiac efficiency, build immunity and reduce stress and anxiety.

COVID-19: Which Ayurvedic herbs are recommended?

The advisory has also recommended the consumption of medicinal herb ‘Ashwagandha’ and ‘Guduchi Ghana Vati’ by the elderly population who are most vulnerable to the virus and those who are among the primary contacts of a confirmed Coronavirus patient. About 1-3 gram powder of ‘Ashwagandha’ and ‘Guduchi Ghana Vati’ with warm water two times in a day has been recommended in the advisory as a prophylactic. In a similar measure, about 10 gm of Chyawanaprash with warm water and milk has been recommended to keep the virus at bay.

Consumption of Guduchi Ghana Vati and Guduchi with Pippali has also been recommended for asymptomatic patients of Coronavirus to prevent the manifestation of severe symptoms and worsening of their health situation. About 375 mg of Guduchi with Pippali everyday with warm water has been recommended for a period of 15 days for the asymptomatic patients of the disease.

Patients who are already manifesting mild symptoms of the disease are to be prescribed 500 mg of Ayush 64 along with Guduchi with Pippal for a period of a fortnight. The consumption of both the drugs will help in the management of the symptoms like fever, headache, tiredness and dry cough.

In case of patients experiencing mild symptoms of breathlessness, the advisory has recommended the 10 ml of liquid ‘Kanakasava’. Similarly, patients exhibiting symptoms of hypoxia are to be prescribed 10 mg ‘Vasavaleha’ by the practitioners.