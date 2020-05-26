Management of hospitals amid Covid-19 and operational challenges during lockdown

The hospital also ensured that salaries are paid in full to everyone despite shrinking revenues.

By Mr Pramod Alagharu

In the initial period due to limited understanding of the disease and amid concerns of disease spreads many hospitals resorted to reducing all elective clinical work. While this was required to curtail spread, it also put many patients at inconvenience. We at Manipal Hospitals realized that COVID is a long term battle and discontinuing any clinical service will make our patients to be left stranded in need of treatment. We focused our attention on continuity of medical services while ensuring on safety measures. We did not impose any restriction on OPDs and IPDs or any other clinical work. Pleased to share that ours is a Hospital with Zero Infection with any of the staff members so far. As we set out on this path we created an all empowered Covid Response Team (CRT) that included members from both clinical and administrative teams. This team provided guidance for addressing the challenges that were ahead of in an Endeavour to provide uninterrupted services.

I would say the biggest challenge was to address the fear amongst staff and their apprehensions about COVID. We conducted regular trainings and disseminated information regarding the infection prevention and control practices and this brought confidence in the teams. Staff movement became a huge problem due to lockdown and limited mobility. Limited availability of staff adversely impacted our ability to run day to day operations and ensuring the same level of care delivery. We addressed this by providing accommodations and also engaging the cab services on certain routes. While we were setting up the pace, in the initial phases the availability of PPE was limited. We had to sustain with limited stocks. We prioritized PPE usage in high risk areas and now

certainly the supplies have improved.

The hospital also ensured that salaries are paid in full to everyone despite shrinking revenues. We undertook measures to bring down our operational cost in non-clinical areas to offset this to some extent. This measure has really boosted the confidence of the teams. We also introduced tele-consults across all our specialties as a new way to engage with our patient within the restrictions of travel and movement.

These are some challenging times and we ought to devise ways to provide continuity of clinical care to the communities we serve. Proper segregation of covid and non-covid patients, implementation of standard infection prevention and control practices and trainings of the teams and use of PPE can create a safe environment that patients are expecting from healthcare providers. Restricting access to healthcare may not be an option in the long-term.

(The author is CEO at MANIPAL Hospitals Dwarka. Views expressed are personal.)