  • MORE MARKET STATS

Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa, found Omicron positive, 2nd case in Delhi

By: |
December 11, 2021 11:33 AM

He returned to India from Zimbabwe and had even travelled to South Africa, the sources said, adding that he is fully vaccinated.

omicron cases in delhiOn Sunday, a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania, became the first patient of Omicron in the national capital. (Photo source: IE)

A 35-year-old man, with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa, has tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient in Delhi of the new COVID-19 variant, sources said on Saturday. He is admitted at the LNJP Hospital and only has weakness, they added.

He returned to India from Zimbabwe and had even travelled to South Africa, the sources said, adding that he is fully vaccinated.

Related News

The LNJP Hospital has been designated for treatment of patients infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. On Sunday, a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania, became the first patient of Omicron in the national capital.

The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The person has mild symptoms.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Man with travel history to Zimbabwe South Africa found Omicron positive 2nd case in Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Omicron alarm in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray govt imposes fresh restriction over fresh surge of variant; Check details
2Singapore: 2 travellers from UK, airport worker test ‘preliminary positive’ for Omicron
3No shorter isolation for Omicron-hit health workers: South African Health Minister