Mamata Banerjee asks people to wear mask to prevent spike in Covid cases

October 25, 2021 8:29 AM

"Please wear the mask properly. The number of Covid cases registered a spike after Durga Puja. Hence, you must follow the Covid safety precautions, do not keep the mask hanging from your chin," Banerjee said at a meeting.

(File photo: IE)

With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state since the beginning of the festive season, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people on Sunday to follow the safety protocols rigourously to curb the spread of the viral disease. She urged everyone to wear their facemasks properly, covering the nose, to avert being infected with the disease.



She urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols during the upcoming Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhat Puja and Jagaddhatri Puja festivities.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also warned people about a rise in the number of malaria cases in the state, especially in north Bengal. “Along with Covid cases, there is a sudden spurt in Malaria cases in certain areas of north Bengal. I would ask the district administration to clean up every area,” she said.

