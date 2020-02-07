Malnutrition not directly causing death among children under 5 years, says government

By: |
New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2020 1:30:50 PM

The government is implementing POSHAN Abhiyaan, which seeks to achieve improvement in nutritional status of children from 0-6 years, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers in a time-bound manner with fixed targets.

malnutrition, malnutrition in india, smriti irani, POSHAN Abhiyaan, nutritional status of children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, lactating mothers, health newsIn a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said malnutrition can increase morbidity and mortality by reducing resistance to infection.

The government on Friday said malnutrition was not the direct cause of death among children under the age of five years. In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said malnutrition can increase morbidity and mortality by reducing resistance to infection.

“Malnutrition is not the direct cause of death among children under five years of age,” she said and emphasised that the government is making serious efforts to eradicate malnutrition. Further, the minister said malnutrition is a complex and multi-dimensional issue, affected by a number of generic factors, including poverty and inequitable food distribution.

Related News

The government is implementing POSHAN Abhiyaan, which seeks to achieve improvement in nutritional status of children from 0-6 years, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers in a time-bound manner with fixed targets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Malnutrition not directly causing death among children under 5 years says government
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Chinese doctor who first warned about coronavirus outbreak dies
2Coronavirus: All 645 Indians evacuated from Wuhan test negative for nCoV
3Coronavirus: How to avoid the deadly virus on flights? Top airline doctor says forget masks, use this method instead