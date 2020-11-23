Make preparations in advance for COVID-19 vaccination: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

“A strong arrangement of the cold chain for vaccine preservation should be ensured in all districts by December 15,” he said while addressing a review meeting at his residence.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to make preparations in advance for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to people.
It is expected that the vaccine will be available in Indian early next year.
“All preparations for the vaccination should be done in advance. COVID-19 vaccination work should be conducted with inter-departmental coordination.
He said as Uttar Pradesh has a large population, adequate staff should be made available for the administration of the vaccine.
The chief minister directed officials to continue people aware of the COVID-19 management and ensure that testing to detect the virus is done at full capacity.
