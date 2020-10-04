  • MORE MARKET STATS

Make mask-wearing a social medicine against COVID-19: Kiran Bedi

By: |
October 4, 2020 5:39 PM

She said social gatherings were also becoming a major reason for spreading infections. Hence people should be on guard, she said.

In her message to the people through video, she said that after easing of lockdown and the COVID-19 restrictions, people should adopt mask-wearing as it could be a social medicine to stem the spread of the infection.In her message to the people through video, she said that after easing of lockdown and the COVID-19 restrictions, people should adopt mask-wearing as it could be a social medicine to stem the spread of the infection.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Sunday called upon the people to make mask-wearing a social medicine to prevent the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

In her message to the people through video, she said that after easing of lockdown and the COVID-19 restrictions, people should adopt mask-wearing as it could be a social medicine to stem the spread of the infection.

Related News

She said social gatherings were also becoming a major reason for spreading infections. Hence people should be on guard, she said.

The Union Territory administration was also doing maximum tests to detect the infection early, she said while asking the citizens to also report early if there were symptoms of the virus.

With bars opened, the Excise Department and the police attached to the department should make surprise checks and video-record observance of COVID-19 protocol in the bars and eateries and warned of legal action if there were violations, she said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Make mask-wearing a social medicine against COVID-19 Kiran Bedi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: Less than 10 lakh active Coronavirus cases for 13th consecutive day in country
2Need to bring back Poshan Abhiyan at the level it was in pre-COVID times: UNICEF
3COVID-19: Who will be vaccinated first? Hear from Health Minister Harsh Vardhan