Major slip at Delhi Airport! 5 Covid positive flyers from UK went missing, later traced

Covid-19 Coronavirus India Update: More than 950 flyers from London were tested at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 and out of the total, 11 tested Covid positive.

As many as five Coronavirus positive flyers from the United Kingdom went missing from Delhi Airport (DEL) before being traced and brought back. These five covid positive flyers became untraceable after they landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday, December 22. Authorities managed to trace three of those flyers on Tuesday night itself and one was found in Punjab’s Ludhiana and another was tracked in Andhra Pradesh, according to an Indian Express report.

Out of the five Covid positive flyers from the UK, three passengers were admitted to Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital on Tuesday night. However, out of the other two, a 46-year-old man hailing from Pandori village of Amritsar managed to get out of the Delhi airport without being noticed. He then reached Ludhiana and admitted himself into a private hospital. However, on Wednesday morning he was shifted back to Delhi, Ludhiana Additional Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said adding that the type of strain of Covid in the man’s body was yet to be ascertained, as per the IE report.

The man went to Ludhiana since his nephew is a hospital employee and reached Fortis Hospital along with his wife. His wife was also travelling on the same flight from the UK. When officials from Delhi informed the officials in Ludhiana, the man was tracked and his wife and nephew were isolated. While officials in Delhi wanted the patient to be shifted back to the national capital on Tuesday night, the Ludhiana administration decided to transport him in an ambulance on Wednesday morning as he was Covid positive, the IE report says.

Meanwhile, the Covid positive passenger, who managed to reach Andhra Pradesh, was tracked on Wednesday afternoon. The loophole behind this development will be ascertained, IE reported quoting Delhi Health Department sources.

More than 950 flyers from London were tested at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 and out of the total, 11 tested Covid positive. The samples collected from these 11 individuals have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi for genome sequencing study to ascertain whether they were carrying the new Covid strain that has been traced in the UK, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre said in a statement. Delhi-based Genestrings Diagnostic Centre has tied up with Delhi government to conduct Covid-19 tests at the Delhi airport.