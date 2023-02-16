Major health conditions affecting working moms

By Dr Seema Sharma

Working mothers face numerous challenges when it comes to balancing their life and work. The dilemma between the ‘Desire to work’ and ‘responsibilities of managing a family’ tends to perturb them. There is always a contradiction between what she wants and what she needs to do. It is said that working women have two working shifts – office work i.e. the full-time paid job and then the second shift i.e. the responsibilities of children and home. A true superwoman interweaves a successful career with effective motherhood.

Stress, inadequate sleep, a sedentary lifestyle, prolonged sitting, workload, and unhealthy eating habits contribute to significant illness in working mothers. On top of that, persistent ignorance and procrastination of self-care and health exacerbate the situation. In a majority of cases, working mothers are more prone to anxiety, depression, heart disease, obesity, insomnia, asthma, arthritis, psychological disturbances, high blood pressure, thyroid, body soreness, and fatigue. According to a study, 75% of working women have one or maybe more health issues.

Mental Illness- Stress and Anxiety

Working moms are subject to “the maternal bias,” which is the conscious or unconscious perception that a working mother cannot be effective in both profession and motherhood. According to a McKinsey study, women report higher weariness and burnout than males.

Unmanaged chronic job stress can induce mental and physical disturbances such as exhaustion, cynicism, lack of motivation, headaches, chest tightness, stomach pains, nausea, hair loss, and even excessive sobbing.

Thyroid and Backache

Working mothers are unquestionably breaking the glass ceiling at work. However, they eventually end up hurting their physical health in the process. Sitting fixed to their chairs in front of a computer for long periods hinders mobility and causes several difficulties. On the other hand, they also do not find time to recuperate at home.

This can cause hormonal imbalances leading to other diseases. For instance, hypothyroidism is common in women in light of the hormonal fluctuations that occur in the body during and after pregnancy. It causes weight gain and menstruation abnormalities by slowing metabolism. In addition, chronic constipation, also known as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is frequent, and so is dehydration.

Weight Gain and Nutritional Deficiency

Working moms are unable to find time for themselves and have bad dietary habits, culminating in weight gain. Inactivity caused by extended sitting can result in fat accumulation, fatty liver, and hypertension. Their nutrition frequently bears the brunt of her bad eating habits, such as an unpredictable eating schedule, poor meal choices, or missing meals entirely. They are only left with short meals, junk and unhealthy foods devoiding of nutrition and vitamins.

Due to time constraints, quick dinners might be calorie-dense yet nutritionally insufficient. This results in iron, vitamin B12, and vitamin D deficits. As a result, the majority of working moms have one or more dietary or vitamin deficits.

Beyond the limits

Apart from mental and physical stress, working moms are seen hustling in routine tasks including the most difficult thing dealing with the grief that every working mother feels. The guilt of abandoning the kid, spending less time with the baby or children, and missing out on numerous mothering moments. She lacks in making time for herself, the ‘Me-time’ is scarce. She is always running on a limited amount of energy.

Methods for overcoming

Moms can respond to these issues effectively by implementing self-care, defining boundaries, and addressing their desires to their employer, companions, or support network. They can also disclose their hardships with their children. It is critical that every working mother pay attention to her body’s requirements. Most diseases may be avoided with regular health checks, a nutritious diet, regular exercise, frequent bodily motions, proper pauses, and enough rest. They should organize and schedule the day’s tasks in advance to efficiently manage time.

Final Thoughts

Most moms prefer to disregard their health as their priorities shift, and they are unaware that their health becomes even more vital after becoming a mother. To ensure a healthy mom, the government, companies, and families must provide an atmosphere where working moms do not feel constrained by unreasonable expectations and may devote time and resources to their health. A collaborative effort in reducing stress at work and home can have an immediate impact on the health and fitness of mothers across India.

(The author is a Obstetrics & Gynecology, Motinagar, New Delhi. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)