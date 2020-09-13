Maharashtra’s new plan to fight COVID-19: State launches My family-My responsibility campaign

The CM said that people are being negligent in taking precautions required to curb the viral transmission.

In a bid to fight against the novel Coronavirus, the state government of Maharashtra has come up with a new campaign ‘My family-My responsibility’. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced the campaign stating that people living in the state will have to take responsibility on their own to combat COVID-19 infection. According to a report by PTI, Thackeray said the Coronavirus pandemic is not showing any sign of a respite and the transmission has also reached rural Maharashtra as well. However, the statistics show that there is an increase in the number of recovered patients. If detected in the early stage, patients are able to recover fast, he said.

Thackeray still advised people to not take this pandemic lightly. According to him, wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, avoiding places from being crowded, along with reducing face-to-face contact with people is the only way the transmission can be slowed in the state. The CM said that people are being negligent in taking precautions required to curb the viral transmission. It is due to this reason, the state government has also introduced the ‘My family-My responsibility’ campaign. The statement from the Maharashtra government has come at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases has increased significantly.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Thackeray in his address said that it is inconvenient to conduct a health survey of all 12 crore Maharashtrians. Therefore, he suggested that public representatives can take responsibility for their respective wards. Along with this, a door-to-door survey can be done in order to look for people who are above the age of 50 years. With this, their oxygen levels can be cached and notes of comorbid conditions (if any) can be made.

It is to note that the Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have been on a rise ever since the pandemic broke out in India. After six months of Coronavirus outbreak, the state has become the first one in India that has recorded more than one million COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra has recently added 22,084 fresh cases to its virus load which has further taken the overall tally 1,037,765 cases.