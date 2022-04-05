Maharashtra’s new COVID-19 cases more than double to 136 in a day; 4 die, 128 recover

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 136 fresh coronavirus cases, up from 52 cases a day ago, while four more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.



With this, the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 78,74,582, while the death toll increased to 1,47,793, the department said in a bulletin.



On Monday, the state had reported 52 coronavirus cases, lowest daily count in two years, and zero fatality.



Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Hingoli, Nanded, Akola, Yavatmal and Bhandara districts have zero active cases.



The bulletin said 128 coronavirus patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 77,25,919.



The state now has 870 active cases and its coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent, the department said.



Mumbai reported 56 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, but no fresh death due to the disease.



All the four coronavirus fatalities reported in the state in the last 24 hours were from Pune district, the bulletin said.



The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.78 per cent.



The department said 39,689 more coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, taking their cumulative count to 7,95,26,982.



Maharashtra’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,74,582; fresh cases 136; recoveries 77,25,919; death toll 1,47,793; active cases 870; total tests 7,95,26,982.