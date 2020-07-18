Maharashtra vs Delhi vs Tamil Nadu vs Telangana vs Andhra Pradesh COVID 19 cases: Latest numbers compared

Currently, there are 120,107 confirmed cases in Delhi of which only 17,235 are active.

With the number of positive Coronavirus cases hitting a 1 million mark in India, Maharashtra remains the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. As on June 18, the total count of cases in Maharashtra has reached to 292,589. According to the statistics provided by the health department, the state has seen a single-day spike of 8,308 new COVID-19 cases. It is to note that this is the third time when the number of Coronavirus cases has crossed 8,000 mark in a day. After Mumbai, Pune looks like one of the most affected cities in the state with the positive Coronavirus count touching almost 50,000. Since the situation is becoming severe, Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar yesterday requested BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal for help and guidance to Pune civic authorities. This is expected to implement similar measures as taken by BMC in Mumbai to curb the transmission of the deadly virus.

Following Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu has recorded the second-highest number of positive Coronavirus cases in India. The data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revealed that the number of confirmed cases in the state have reached 160,907 where 47,785 are still active and around 2,300 people have unfortunately succumbed to it. Around 50 per cent of the cases are present in the state’s capital Chennai. In the last 24 hours, Chennai has reported 19 deaths. According to a statement by GCC Commissioner G Prakash, around 5 lakh tests till now have been done for Coronavirus in Chennai and the corporation has aimed to test around 13,000 people on a daily basis.

Coming to Delhi, once which saw one of the worst COVID-19 transmission rates, is likely to stabilize now. Over the last two months, the National Capital has been witnessing a surge in positive Coronavirus cases and the transmission rate was such that the central government has to step in and formulate new approaches to tackle the situation. Currently, there are 120,107 confirmed cases in Delhi of which only 17,235 are active. This indicates that despite being one of the worst affected states in the country, active cases of Coronavirus is less when compared to others.

Meanwhile, Telangana is also witnessing a high rate of single day increase in Coronavirus cases. As of June 18, the state recorded a surge of 1,478 new cases along with seven deaths. The total toll of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 42,496 with 403 fatalities. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has recently stated that he has reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state. According to him, the government is well equipped to contain the Coronavirus transmission and treat people who are affected by it.