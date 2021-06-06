Maharashtra unlock plan indicates Covid-19 situation is not normal

The guidelines convey the need to maintain the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in order to ensure that the situation does not deteriorate further.

Maharashtra Covid-19 Unlock: The state government of Maharashtra has drafted a complex five-level unlock plan which will come into effect from June 7. The guidelines involve all measures that are necessary to keep the Covid-19 situation in check even though there is a significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases. This is a message that the situation pertaining to Covid-19 transmission during the end of the second wave is not normal, a report by The Indian Express said citing some officials. According to the official, the five-level plan is an indicator for people to realise what it takes to unlock a city and what compulsions for imposing curbs are still in place.

The report noted that the guidelines convey the need to maintain the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in order to ensure that the situation does not deteriorate further. Also, many traders as well as restaurant, hotel owners have been putting pressure on the state government to ease the restrictions in the view of reduction in fresh cases. Looking at the situation, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the government will not bring general relaxation of curbs in the state. Therefore, a five-level strategy has been developed.

This strategy will be exercised by the local disaster management authorities and appropriate decisions will be taken according to the situation in the district. “No one should get confused or should make others confused,” the report quoted Thackeray as saying. It is to note that guidelines for all the levels have been decided according to the positivity rate as well as oxygen beds occupation in the area.

The official further said that while the unlock plan is quite detailed, there is no mention of the reopening of places of worship, schools, and political gatherings. The official believes that these are state-level issues and therefore, there cannot be different norms for different districts.

Meanwhile, the level-wise measures are expected to remain in force in districts until further notice when there is a substantial improvement in the Covid-19 situation across the state.