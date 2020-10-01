Maharashtra Unlock 5.0 guidelines issued! Check what is allowed, what is not

Maharashtra Unlock 5.0 guidelines: Hotels, food courts, restaurants, and bars will be allowed to operate from October 5 with a capacity not exceeding 50 per cent. (Reuters image)

Maharashtra Unlock 5.0 guidelines: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued Unlock 5 guidelines and stated directives as part of its “Mission Begin Again”. The state government said that these guidelines would remain effective till October 31 midnight. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state by the Coronavirus pandemic, with 2,59,462 active cases, and 36,662 deaths, as per data provided the Union Ministry of Health on October 1; as many as 10,88,322 patients have been recovered/discharged from the hospitals.

What is closed during Unlock 5

The Maharashtra government in its Unlock 5 guidelines stated that schools, colleges, educational and coaching centers will remain closed till October 31. However, online or distance learning must continue.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres including in malls and market complexes, auditoriums, assembly halls will remain close across the state.

Metro rail will remain closed.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will not be permitted across the state, as per the Unlock 5 guidelines issued by the state government.

What is open during Unlock 5

All essential shops will continue to remain open.

Hotels, food courts, restaurants, and bars will be allowed to operate from October 5 with a capacity not exceeding 50 per cent.

All industrial and manufacturing units of non-essential items in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be allowed to operate.

Easing of restrictions and opening up of activities that remain prohibited across the state will be a phased manner along-with Standard Operating Procedures/Guidelines.