Maharashtra unlock 2: The Maharashtra government on Monday announced some relaxations for hotels, lodges and guest houses providing accommodation services outside containment zones. These entities have now been allowed to resume services from July 8. However, these establishments will operate at 33% capacity and with certain conditions, according to a notification issued by the state government.

The government has issued detailed guidelines that hotel and guest houses will have to follow when they resume services almost three months after lockdown. Hotels will have to adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet for both check-in, check-out and paying orders inside the premises. The notification also states that the number of guests in the elevators will be restricted to ensure social distancing.

As per notification, only asymptomatic guests will be allowed. It also said that guests should be allowed only if they have their face covered – they will have to wear masks inside the premises as well. The guests will also have to install Aargoya Setu apps on their mobile phones. For hotels, the notification says that e-menus and disposal paper napkins should be encouraged; restaurants will be available only for resident guests strictly.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country with over 2.6 lakh cases and 8,822 fatalities. The state has reported 1,11,740 recoveries while 86,040 cases are still active. Mumbai is the worst-affected city in the state with 84524 cases. The city has reported 55, 884 recoveries and 4899 deaths while 23732 cases are still active.

Last month, the Centre began the process of gradual lifting of lockdown which was in effect since March 24. The lockdown was extended four times in an attempt to slowdown the spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

Now, the chief ministers have been taking decisions of opening their economies based on the situation in their respective states.