  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra to float global tender for Covid-19 vaccines, Remdesivir: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

By: |
April 24, 2021 8:55 PM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed vaccine availability with Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, the maker of the Covishield vaccine, Pawar said.

Maharashtra to float global tender for Covid-19 vaccines, Remdesivir: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit PawarOn Remdesivir shortages, he said Maharashtra used to get 36,000 vials per day earlier, but with its supply coming under central control, the daily supply has come down to 25,000 vials per day. (Representational image)

The Maharashtra government will float a global tender for COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir injections, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.

As the Union government has allowed vaccination of people in the age group of 18 to 45, the state will start inoculation drive for this category from May 1, he said.

Related News

Pawar, who also handles the finance portfolio, was speaking to reporters after holding a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Pune.

“We have decided to float a global tender for vaccines and Remdesivir (used for the treatment of COVID-19) through a
committee headed by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte,” he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed vaccine availability with Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, the maker of the Covishield vaccine, Pawar said.

Poonawalla expressed inability to meet the state’s full requirement, he claimed.

“He told us he will give us vaccine doses as per his capacity and asked us to procure remaining doses from other companies,” said Pawar.

“We will ensure that the state gets vaccines from foreign manufacturers in coordination with the Union government,” he said.

On the medical oxygen crisis, Pawar said the state government was making every effort to address the issue.

The state used to get 240-250 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen from Jamnagar, he said, adding, “We have received information that the quota for Maharashtra has been now brought down to 125 metric tons.

“The Centre has taken control of oxygen supply to various states. We have requested it to at least maintain the earlier quota of 250 metric tons,” Pawar said.

Non-functional oxygen plants in the state will be restarted to increase the supply, he said.

On Remdesivir shortages, he said Maharashtra used to get 36,000 vials per day earlier, but with its supply coming under central control, the daily supply has come down to 25,000 vials per day.

On demand for free vaccines, he said the chief minister will explain the government’s stand on May 1.

“Like the `Give up LPG subsidy campaign’, we can also appeal to those who can afford to pay for the vaccine,” Pawar
said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Maharashtra to float global tender for Covid-19 vaccines Remdesivir Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1FACTBOX-Details of use of AstraZeneca, J&J COVID vaccines
2Germany’s Linde, Tata Group get 24 oxygen transport tanks for India
3Andhra Pradesh government places order for 4.08 cr doses each of Covaxin, Covishield