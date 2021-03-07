Maharashtra: Thane records 746 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

With the addition of 746 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,69,065, an official said on Sunday. These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.
The virus also claimed the lives of three more persons, raising the death toll in the district to 6,299, the official said. (Photo source: IE)
