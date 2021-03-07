  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra: Thane records 746 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

March 7, 2021 9:58 AM

With the addition of 746 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,69,065, an official said on Sunday. These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

covid 19 cases in thane, covid 19 pandemicThe virus also claimed the lives of three more persons, raising the death toll in the district to 6,299, the official said. (Photo source: IE)

The virus also claimed the lives of three more persons, raising the death toll in the district to 6,299, the official said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.34 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,55,604 patients have recuperated from the viral infection, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.99 per cent, he said.

There are 7,162 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 46,268 and the death toll at 1,205, another official said.

