  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra: Temple in Jalna shut as 55 people test COVID-19 positive

By: |
Updated: Feb 21, 2021 11:27 PM

The district administration in Maharashtra's Jalna has temporarily closed a temple after 55 people living in and around it have tested coronavirus positive

coronavirusRepresentational image

The district administration in Maharashtra’s Jalna has temporarily closed a temple after 55 people living in and around it have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Sunday. This temple in Jaidev Wadi named ‘Jalicha Dev’ is an important centre for the followers of Mahanubhav Hindu sect.

“The temple is visited by devotees from different parts of the district and the state, where they can stay. Fifty-five people living in and around the temple have tested positive for coronavirus, following which it was shut,” the official said.

Related News

Barricades have been put up around the temple and paths leading to it have been dug by the administration to stop the devotees from going there, he said. Police personnel have been posted outside it.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra COVID-19 surge: After lockdown in Amravati, night curfew in Nashik

A team of health workers has been deputed at the village for screening of villagers and members of the temple committee.

“The administration has already cancelled the fair which is held every year at the temple,” the official added. In the last few days, Jalna district has witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases. On Sunday, the district recorded 96 infection cases, which took its total count to 14,528, while 384 people have died due to the infection so far.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Maharashtra Temple in Jalna shut as 55 people test COVID-19 positive
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maharashtra COVID-19 surge: After lockdown in Amravati, night curfew in Nashik
2Maharashtra Lockdown: Amravati first district to enforce week-long lockdown in 2021
3Maharashtra bans all political, religious gatherings from tomorrow amid fresh corona surge