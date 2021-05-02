Maharashtra sees 56,647 new COVID-19 cases and 669 deaths

Maharashtra’s recovery rate stood at 84.31 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 56,647 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 669 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 47,22,401 and the toll to 70,284, the state health department said.

Maharashtra is left with 6,68,353 active cases after 51,356 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 39,81,658 so far, the department said in a release.

Of the 669 fatalities, 350 occured in the last 48 hours.

Mumbai reported 3,629 fresh cases and 79 deaths, taking the tally to 6,55,997 and the count of fatalities to 13,294, it said. Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw 9,700 fresh cases and 156 deaths, raising the count of infections to 13,91,160 and the overall toll to 23,622. Nashik division reported 8,024 fresh cases, while Pune division added 15,776 infections including4,194 in Pune city.

Kolhapur division reported 3,828 cases, Aurangabad division 3,240, Latur division 3,569, Akola division 3,601, and Nagpur division 8,909, the statement said.

With 2,57,470 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,76,52,758.

Currently, 39,96,946 people are in home quarantine in the state while 27,735 people are in institutional quarantine, the department said.

Coronavirus tally in Maharashtra: Positive 47,22,401, death 70,284, recoveries 39,81,658, total tests 2,76,52,758, tests today 2,57,470, active cases 6,68,353.