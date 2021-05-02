Maharashtra sees 56,647 new COVID-19 cases and 669 deaths

Maharashtra’s recovery rate stood at 84.31 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.
Of the 669 fatalities, 350 occured in the last 48 hours.
Mumbai reported 3,629 fresh cases and 79 deaths, taking the tally to 6,55,997 and the count of fatalities to 13,294, it said. Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw 9,700 fresh cases and 156 deaths, raising the count of infections to 13,91,160 and the overall toll to 23,622. Nashik division reported 8,024 fresh cases, while Pune division added 15,776 infections including4,194 in Pune city.