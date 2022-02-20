Maharashtra sees 1,437 COVID-19 cases, 6 fatalities; active tally now 16,422

With 1,02,856 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Maharashtra has gone up to 7,72 32,001, the official added.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,437 fresh COVID-19 cases and six deaths due to the infection, taking the state’s tally to 78,58,431 and the toll to 1,43,582, an official said.

The discharge of 3,375 people during the day took the recovery count in Maharashtra to 76,94,439, which is 97.91 per cent of the caseload, leaving the state with 16,422 active cases, he said.

As per the state health department, Mumbai reported 167 cases and no death due to COVID-19, which increased the tally to 10,54,643 and kept the toll at 16,687.

“Mumbai region saw 293 cases and two deaths. The total cases now stand at 22,27,506 and the fatality count is 36,856.

ashik region reported 257 cases, Pune division 522, Kolhapur division 87, Aurangabad division 49, Latur division 47, Akola division 55 and Nagpur division 127,” he informed.

He said the Omicron tally in Maharashtra stood at 4,456, of which 3,986 had already been discharged.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive 78,58,431; Death 1,43,582; Recoveries 76, 94,439; Active 16,422; Total tests 7,72,32,001; Tests today 1,02,856.