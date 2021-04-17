  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra restrictions could be extended beyond May 1: Health Minister Rajesh Tope

April 17, 2021

Speaking to reporters in Jalna, over 400 kilometres from here, Tope said people have been supportive of the restrictions, though some violations of prohibitory rules under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have also been reported.

The ‘break the chain’ restrictions in place in Maharashtra to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases may be extended beyond May 1 depending on the outbreak situation, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

“We are taking stock of the situation. There have been some violations of CrPC section 144 invoked to curb the COVID-19 spread. We may extend these restrictions beyond May 1, depending on the situation. A decision will be finalized only after reviewing the outcome of these 15 days (when the restrictions will be in place).”

The state government on April 14 announced several restrictions under a ‘break the chain’ initiative to rein in what is currently the severest spike in COVID-19 cases anywhere in the country.

