Maharashtra reports 7,243 Covid-19 cases, 196 deaths 

Maharashtra reported 7,243 new coronavirus cases and 196 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to 61,72,645 and death toll to 1,26,220, a health department official said.

As many as 10,978 patients were discharged from hospitals since Monday evening, taking the number of recovered cases to 59,38,734, he added.

The state now has 1,04,406 active COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.21 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.04 per cent, the official said.

With 1,96,664 tests in last 24 hours, the state has carried out 4,43,83,113 coronavirus tests so far with the positivity rate being 13.91 per cent.

Currently 5,74,463 people are in home quarantine and 4,607 are in institutional quarantine across the state.

Out of 1,04,406 active COVID-19 cases, the highest 16,663 are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai at 16,100 and 10,611 patients, respectively.

State capital Mumbai recorded 454 new COVID-19 cases, taking the city’s case tally to 7,28,644, while the death toll increased to 15,644 with eight fatalities.

The larger Mumbai division that comprises Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns reported 1,444 cases and 31 deaths, taking the region’s caseload to 16,18,082 and death toll to 33,088.

Nashik division’s caseload increased by 704 and it also reported nine deaths.

Pune division recorded 2,058 new cases. Out of 47 deaths reported in the Pune division, 29 took place in the Satara district alone.

The Kolhapur division added 2,514 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths, of which 21 deaths were from the rural parts of Kolhapur while Ratnagiri and rural parts of Sangli district reported 11 and 13 deaths, respectively.

The Aurangabad division reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths.

COVID-19 caseload in Latur division increased by 341 while the region reported four deaths.

There were 66 new cases and two deaths reported in Akola division. Nagpur division recorded 50 new cases but no deaths.

Out of 196 deaths reported on Tuesday, 167 occurred in the last 48 hours while 29 took place in the last week.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 61,72,645; new cases 7,243; total deaths 1,26,220; recoveries 59,38,734; active cases 1,04,406; total tests so far 4,43,83,113.