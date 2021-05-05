Maharashtra reports 57,640 new COVID-19 cases, 920 deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate currently stood at 85.32 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.49 per cent
Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 48,80,542; new cases 57,640; total deaths 72,662; recoveries 41,64,098; active cases 6,41,569; tests conducted so far 2,83,84,582.
Maharashtra reported 920 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 72,662, while 57,640 new cases pushed the overall infection count to 48,80,542 on Wednesday, a state health department official said.
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to Tuesday, when the daily infection count was 51,880 and fatalities were 891.