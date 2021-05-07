Maharashtra reports 54,022 new COVID-19 cases, 898 deaths

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 49,96,758; new cases 54,022; total deaths 74,413; recoveries 42,65,326; active cases 6,54,788; tests conducted so far 2,89,30,580.

The count of new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Friday dropped by over 8,000 compared to the day before as 54,022 fresh infections came to light, the health department said.

The tally of cases rose to 49,96,758. On Thursday the state had reported 62,194 COVID-19 cases.

As many as 898 deaths were reported on Friday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 74,413. As many as 37,386 people were discharged, increasing the total recoveries to 42,65,326.

As many as 2,68,912 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of samples examined so far to 2,89,30,580.

Out of 898 deaths, 385 occurred in the last 48 hours and 199 in the last week while the rest had taken place even before that but were added to the tally now.

State capital Mumbai reported 3,040 new COVID-19 cases and 71 fresh fatalities. In the larger Mumbai division, 13 patients each died in Panvel city, Thane city and Mira Bhayandar township.

The Mumbai division overall reported 8,335 new cases and 149 deaths during the day.

This increased the region’s caseload to 14,32,428 and the fatality count to 24,445.

A large number of coronavirus cases are being reported in rural areas, officials said.

In Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur and Sangli districts more cases were reported in rural areas than the four cities.

Nashik division reported 8,081 fresh cases, of which 1,400 were from rural parts of Nashik district and 3,357 from Ahmednagar district.

Nashik district also reported 102 deaths, highest in the entire state.

Nashik city reported 1,423 cases and 31 deaths, Ahmednagar district registered 24 deaths while another 10 patients died in Ahmednagar city.

The Pune division reported 13,890 cases and 124 deaths, of which Pune rural area accounted for 4,415 infections and 11 fatalities. Pune city reported 2,610 cases and 52 deaths.

Solapur district recorded 2,242 infections and 25 fatalities.

The Kolhapur division reported 5,110 cases and 50 deaths. Kolhapur city reported only 309 cases but 1,351 infections were reported in rural areas of the district.

Similarly, 344 fresh cases were recorded in Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation areas, but 1,695 infections were added by the rural parts of Sangli district.

Of 50 deaths in Kolhapur division, 14 were reported from Sangli rural and nine each from Kolhapur rural as well as Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

The Aurangabad division added 2,679 cases and 72 deaths. Twenty-three deaths were reported in Aurangabad rural area, followed by 19 in Parbhani district and 17 in Jalna district.

The Latur division reported 3,379 fresh COVID-19 cases and 85 more fatalities. Beed district alone added 1,314 cases and reported highest 32 deaths in the division. Osmanabad and Latur rural area reported 17 and 16 deaths, respectively.

The Akola division’s caseload increased by 4,623 while 68 patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection including 18 in Amaravati rural, 14 in Washim and 11 in Yavatmal.

The Nagpur division reported 7,916 new cases and 152 deaths. Fifty-five deaths were reported from Nagpur city followed by 21 in Chandrapur, 20 in Wardha and 19 in Nagpur rural.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 49,96,758; new cases 54,022; total deaths 74,413; recoveries 42,65,326; active cases 6,54,788; tests conducted so far 2,89,30,580.