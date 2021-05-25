Maharashtra records 24,136 new COVID-19 cases, 601 deaths

The state’s COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 92.76 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.61 per cent, the department said.

Maharashtra recorded 24,136 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s infection tally to 56,26,155, while 601 fatalities pushed the death toll to 90,349, the state health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, as 36,176 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 52,18,768.

The state’s COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 92.76 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.61 per cent, the department said.

There are 3,14,368 active cases in the state, it added.

As many as 2,64,275 people were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests done so far to 3,35,41,565.

Out of 601 deaths, 389 occurred in the last 48 hours and 212 in the last week. The state also added another 536 deaths to the cumulative figure due to updating of COVID-19 death counts by various civic bodies and districts . Hence the overall death toll went up by 1,137 compared to Monday.

State capital Mumbai saw 1,029 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, taking its infection tally to 6,98,988 and the death toll to 14,650.

In the wider Mumbai division, including the city and its satellite towns, there were 2,832 new

cases and 100 deaths. The caseload in the Mumbai division rose to 15,14,208 and the death toll to 27,114. Raigad district in the division reported 28 deaths followed by 11 in rural parts of Thane district.

The Nashik division reported 3,850 fresh cases, including 1,834 in Ahmednagar district. Out of 57 deaths in the division, 21 were reported in rural parts of Ahmednagar district while 13 in rural parts of Nashik district.

The Pune division recorded 5,947 new cases, including 1,401 in Pune district and 2,222 in Satara district. Out of 204 deaths, 106 were reported in rural parts of Pune, while 42 were reported in rural parts of Solapur district.

The Kolhapur division registered 3,795 fresh cases, including 1,104 in Sangli district and 1,093 in rural parts of Kolhapur. Out of 89 deaths in the division, 26 were reported from rural parts of Kolhapur, 20 from rural parts of Sangli while 21 and 16 were reported from Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

The Aurangabad division recorded 1,196 cases, the Latur division 1,523 cases, while the Akola division witnessed 3,648 cases, including 1,913 in Buldhana district.

The Nagpur division reported 1,345 fresh cases of coronavirus while 47 patients in the division succumbed to the infection.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 56,26,155; new cases 24,136; death toll 90,349; recoveries 52,18,768; active cases 3,14,368; tests so far 3,35,41,565.