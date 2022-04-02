Maharashtra records 130 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 130 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, which took its case tally to 78,74,277 and death toll to 1,47,787, a health department official said.



The deaths took place in Bhiwandi in Thane district near Mumbai and Sangli, he added.



So far, 77,25,553 people have been discharged post recovery, including 102 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 937 active cases, the official said.



Nandurbar, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur, Nanded, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur districts have zero active cases.



The health department data showed that the recovery rate in the state was 98.11 per cent.



The examination of 32,707 samples in the last 24 hours took the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted so far to 7,94,53,522.



Maharashtra’s coronavirus figures: Total cases 78,74,277; fresh cases: 130; death toll 1,47,787; recoveries 77,25,553; active cases 937; total tests 7,94,53, 522.