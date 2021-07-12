  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra needs 3 crore anti-COVID-19 vaccine doses per month: Rajesh Tope

By: |
July 12, 2021 1:05 PM

e entire eligible population against coronavirus at the earliest, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday. Talking to PTI, Tope said the state's capacity is to vaccinate 15 lakh people daily, but as of now only two to three lakh people are being inoculated in a day because of the "shortage of vaccine doses".

covid 19 vaccination dosesOn Sunday, Maharashtra reported 8,535 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 61,57,799, while 156 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,25,878, as per the state health department.

Maharashtra needs a minimum of three crore vaccine doses per month to inoculate the entire eligible population against coronavirus at the earliest, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday. Talking to PTI, Tope said the state’s capacity is to vaccinate 15 lakh people daily, but as of now only two to three lakh people are being inoculated in a day because of the “shortage of vaccine doses”.

“Three days ago, we got seven lakh vaccine doses. The stock will be exhausted by the end of the day (July 12). We have got more than 3.60 crore vaccine doses so far and this includes about 25 lakh doses purchased directly by the state government,” the minister said. Till Sunday, a total of 3,65,25,990 vaccine doses were administered in the state, as per official data. When asked about the paucity of vaccine doses in the state, Tope said, “We are working below our capacity. It is literally hand-to-mouth (situation).”

Related News

He said if the vaccine doses are supplied properly, the target of vaccinating the entire eligible population can be achieved at the earliest. On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 8,535 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 61,57,799, while 156 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,25,878, as per the state health department.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Maharashtra needs 3 crore anti-COVID-19 vaccine doses per month Rajesh Tope
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19 Delta Variant Vs Kappa Variant: Which one is a cause for greater concern
2Can Covid-19 jabs cause infertility? Govt issues rebuttal
3Mumbai resumes Covid vaccination today after 2-day suspension, Centre sends 1.30 lakh doses