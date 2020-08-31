  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra Mumbai Coronavirus Update: Lockdown extended till September 30; inter-district movement allowed

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 7:30 PM

Maharashtra Unlock 4 update: Maharashtra Government has extended lockdown in the state till 30th September.

Maharashtra: Lockdown extensionMaharashtra: Lockdown extended till September 30.

Maharashtra Unlock 4 update: Maharashtra Government has extended lockdown in the state till 30th September. During the extended lockdown, inter-district transport of goods and persons has been allowed. Private bus and minibus are also allowed to operate. The State Transport Commissioner will issue SOPs for the same.

