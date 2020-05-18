Maharashtra, Mumbai Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines Latest Updates: State government expected to issue new rules today

Till Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 30,706 COVID-19 cases of which 22,479 were active and the death toll was 1135, while 7,088 patients had been discharged after recovery. (Reuters image)

Maharashtra, Mumbai Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines for Coronavirus: A day after the Central government relaxed norms states, including for zoning areas into COVID-19 containment, Maharashtra government is expected to come up with this own set of guidelines today. Maharashtra is the worst affected state with over 31,000 COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, Maharashtra had announced the extension of lockdown in the state till May 31. State Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta had issued an order notifying an extension of the lockdown. The official order said that the calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course.

An official of the state government was quoted by PTI as saying that Lockdown 4.0 will come into effect from today and will be valid till May 31. However, there will be some relaxations in the fourth phase. He said that the green and orange zones will get more relaxations, in terms of starting more services. As of now only essential services are operational. Till Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 30,706 COVID-19 cases of which 22,479 were active and the death toll was 1135, while 7,088 patients had been discharged after recovery.

(This article will be updated after the announcement of guidelines by Maharashtra government).