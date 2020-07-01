Maharashtra Mumbai Coronavirus lockdown: Section 144 imposed in financial capital of India

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a nine-point protocol for hospitals in Mumbai with an aim to reduce coronavirus related deaths. (Reuters image)

Maharashtra Mumbai lockdown coronavirus news Live Updates, Pune COVID19 cases: Section-144 has been imposed in Mumbai city, and Maharashtra authorities have decided to enforce total lockdown in Mira Bhayander are of Mumbai and Thane. This comes as Maharashtra Covid-19 cases tally touches 1,74,761 and its capital city Mumbai has registered 77,658 coronavirus cases so far. As per the Section-144 protocol announced by the Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok, any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to certain conditions, is prohibited. Religious places do come under the ambit of the Section-144 protocol. The prohibitory order will remain effective until July 15. Earlier, Mumbai police have asked people not to venture out with their private vehicles outside of 2 kilometre from their residences. Office goers and people out for emergency services were exempted. City authorities have already announced people found without masks will be slapped a hefty fine of Rs 1000.

Maharashtra, Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to enforce a total lockdown in the city from July 1. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will start observing a complete lockdown in Thane from July 2. This has come after these areas saw a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and COVID19 deaths.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a nine-point protocol for hospitals in Mumbai with an aim to reduce coronavirus related deaths. This is part of its ‘Save Lives Strategy’. Maharashtra has recorded 4,878 coronavirus cases pushing its coronavirus cases tally to 1,74,761. Mumbai recorded 893 new coronavirus cases and the COVID 19 tally stands at 77,658-mark.