Mumbai Maharashtra coronavirus latest update: Pune registers single-day record in COVID19 cases

Mumbai Maharashtra coronavirus cases news latest update: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai continue to rise. Maharashtra has recorded 6,875 new coronavirus cases and 219 COVID19 related deaths in the state in the last 24 hours. With these, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally rose to 2,30,599, and the death toll stood at 9,667, the state health department has said. Maharashtra capital Mumbai has reported 1,282 new coronavirus cases and 68 COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total coronavirus cases tally in Mumbai stands at 88,795 and the COVID19 death toll stands in 5,129.

Another important city of Maharashtra, Pune has reported a single-day highest spike. As many as 1,006 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, Pune City’s coronavirus cases tally reached 25,174, a health official said on Thursday. The death toll has reached 786 with 16 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Thane district, which saw lockdown, has recorded 1,793 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Thane’s coronavirus cases tally has reached 48,856. With 50 fresh COVID19 deaths, the death toll stood at 1,454. In Thane district, Kalyan city added the maximum 580 cases, taking the total to 10,931, while 348 more persons tested positive in Thane city, pushing up the count to 12,053. The tally in Mira Bhayander stood at 4,993, he said. Thane city reported 16 deaths, while Navi Mumbai and Bhiwandi recorded nine and eight fatalities, respectively, the official said.

In an alarming sign, in jails across Maharashtra, a total of 596 inmates and 167 jail staff have tested positive for coronavirus. Nagpur Central Prison has recorded the highest so far with 219 inmates and 57 jail staff having contracted the COVID19.