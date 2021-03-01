Maharashtra MBBS student tests Covid positive after vaccine; isolating fellow hostel mates to miss exam

MBBS student get Covid infection after second dose of Covishield. (Representative Image)

Covid-19 vaccine beneficiary tests positive for the disease after two jabs. Days after an MBBS student from Maharashtra’s Sion hospital took the second ‘Covishield’ dose, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Doctors however have eased the tension saying that even after getting the vaccine, immunity takes several days to develop.

The 21-years old final year student took his final dose of Serum Institute’s ‘Covishield’ vaccine last week, reported the Indian Express . A few days later he developed symptoms like mild fever and took a PCR test following which he was found positive for Covid-19. Soon he was admitted to the Seven Hills hospitals and the people he was in contact with like other students in his hostel and were also vaccinated sent for self-isolation.

Dr Balkrishna Adsul at Seven Hills Hospital said that the time frame during which a person develops immunity varies from one individual to another. It takes up to 45 days for the body to generate antibodies against the virus after all the doses of vaccine are administered, he further added.

The medical student admitted got symptoms around the same time he received the second dose. His symptoms are mild and his condition stable, he informed.

Dr Mohan Joshi, dean at the Sion hospital said that the hospital has come across several cases where beneficiaries are getting infected after vaccination as their body couldn’t generate immunity before the Covid-19 infection took over. Hence it is advised to follow all Covid-19 safety protocols like masking for some time, even after vaccination.

Meanwhile, another student from the hospital informed me that since many hostellers were sent for quarantine it is unclear how they will appear for the final years exams that are right around the corner.

Dr Joshi said that the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences will decide if an exception could be made for the students in isolation in future but at this point, they will be marked absent for the exam