Maharashtra logs 1,183 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; active tally at 11,725

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,183 new COVID-19 cases, a drop of 649 from a day ago, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, said the health department. With these additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped to 80,85,566, while the death toll increased to 1,48,196, said the department in a bulletin.

A day before, the state had reported 1,832 cases and two COVID-19-related fatalities. As per the bulletin, of the total new cases, the highest – 908 – were registered in the Mumbai administrative circle, followed by Pune circle (121), Nashik (68), Nagpur (37), Kolhapur (23), Latur (20), Akola and Aurangabad circles (three each).The lone new coronavirus-linked death was reported from the Nagpur circle, it said.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts. The state has eight such circles. The overall number of recuperated cases rose to 79,25,645 after 1,098 patients recovered from the viral infection in the 24 hours, said the department. Maharashtra now has 11,725 active COVID-19 cases and of these, the highest – 5,769 – were in Mumbai followed by 2,040 and 1,602 in Thane and Pune districts, respectively, said the bulletin.

The state’s coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.02 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent. With 17,707 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,38,55,743, as per the bulletin.

The state’s positivity rate, or confirmed cases per 100 tests, was 6.68 per cent. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,85,566; fresh cases 1,183; death toll 1,48,196; recoveries 79,25,645; active cases 11,725; total tests 8,38,55,743.