Maharashtra Lockdown extended till July 31: Check new rules

Maharashtra Lockdown Extension till July 31 rules: Lockdown has been extended in Maharashtra till July 31.
Maharashtra Lockdown Extension till July 31 rules: Lockdown has been extended in Maharashtra till July 31. The number of cases in Maharashtra is highest among all states in India. The state government is hopeful that the lockdown extension by another month will help slow down the spread of coronavirus. Following are the new rules of extended lockdown in Maharashtra:
– As per the Maharashtra Government decision, concerned District Collector and Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the state may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and movement of persons to control COVID-19.
– All Government offices with certain exceptions like emergency, health&medical, treasuries, disaster management, police will function with 15 per cent strength or 15 persons whichever is higher. All private offices can operate up to 10 per cent strength or 10 people whichever is more.
In Municipal Corporations of MMR Region including MCGM, Municipal Corporations fo Pune Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule Jalgaon, Akola, Amaravati and Nagpur following activities are allowed with restrictions specified in orders issued from time to time.
- All essential shops will continue to open.
- Non-essential shops allowed to operate as per guidelines issued on 31st May and 4th June 2020.
- All non-essential markets, market areas and shops except malls and market places will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.
- Liquor shops to continue to operate if permitted, home delivery of otherwise.
- Ecommerce activity for essential and non-essential items and material allowed.
- Presently open industrial units can continue to operate.
- All construction sites, currently allowed, can continue to remain open.
- Home delivery restaurants/kitchen allowed
- Online/distance learning and related activities allowed.
- Private offices can operate with up to 10% strength or 10 people
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.