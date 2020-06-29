Maharashtra Lockdown extended till July 31: Check new rules

Lockdown Extended in Maharashtra news Representational Image: PTI

Maharashtra Lockdown Extension till July 31 rules: Lockdown has been extended in Maharashtra till July 31. The number of cases in Maharashtra is highest among all states in India. The state government is hopeful that the lockdown extension by another month will help slow down the spread of coronavirus. Following are the new rules of extended lockdown in Maharashtra:

– As per the Maharashtra Government decision, concerned District Collector and Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the state may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and movement of persons to control COVID-19.

– All Government offices with certain exceptions like emergency, health&medical, treasuries, disaster management, police will function with 15 per cent strength or 15 persons whichever is higher. All private offices can operate up to 10 per cent strength or 10 people whichever is more.

In Municipal Corporations of MMR Region including MCGM, Municipal Corporations fo Pune Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule Jalgaon, Akola, Amaravati and Nagpur following activities are allowed with restrictions specified in orders issued from time to time.