Maharashtra Lockdown extended till October 31; Hotels, bars to operate from 5th with 50% capacity

Lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till 31st October, the state government said today. As per new lockdown guidelines in the state, hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars have been allowed to operate from 5th October with 50 per cent capacity.
The Maharashtra Government has allowed dabbawallas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the local trains after procuring QR codes from the office of Commissioner of Police Mumbai.
Locals trains in Pune region to be resumed.
