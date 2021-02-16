  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra, Kerala need to substantially increase RT-PCR testing for COVID: Health ministry

By: |
February 16, 2021 8:37 PM

Covid-19 testing: NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said there is a need to keep following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Maharashtra, Kerala need to substantially increase RT-PCR testing for COVID: Health ministryCOVID-19 testing: Health workers collect swab samples from corporation employees for COVID-19 tests, in Kozhikode, Kerala. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra and Kerala, which account for 72 per cent of the total coronavirus active cases in the country, have been asked to substantially increase RT-PCR testing, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said both these states have 61,550 and 37,383 active cases, respectively.

Related News

“This accounts for 72 per cent of the total active cases in the country,” Bhushan said.

Responding to a question on the reason behind more active cases in these two states, he said one of the reasons might be that the number of RT-PCR tests have gone down.

“Over a period of time, both in Maharashtra and in Kerala, the number of RT-PCR tests have gone down and there is a need to substantially increase RT-PCR tests; this is something we have shared with both the states,” he said.

NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said there is a need to keep following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

“If we look at Kerala, the increase in the number of cases can be traced since the time of festivals. There is a scope to increase testing in both the states too and attempts to increase surveillance intensity must be made. We should keep maintaining vigil,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Maharashtra Kerala need to substantially increase RT-PCR testing for COVID Health ministry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Pey Jal Survekshan 2021: Govt launches drinking water survey in 10 cities under Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban)
2Single dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine provokes strong immune response: Study
3Govt confirms presence of South African, Brazilian corona variants in India, says don’t let guard down