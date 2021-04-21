  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra: Indrani Mukerjea, 39 other inmates coronavirus positive

By: |
April 21, 2021 3:26 PM

Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea and 39 other inmates of the Byculla prison here have tested positive for coronavirus and shifted to a quarantine centre, an official said on Wednesday.

Mukerjea has been lodged at the Byculla prison since her arrest in the murder case in August 2015.

Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea and 39 other inmates of the Byculla prison here have tested positive for coronavirus and shifted to a quarantine centre, an official said on Wednesday. These 40 inmates were found positive for coronavirus after they were subjected to Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), he said.

“Most of the 40 inmates are asymptomatic. They were shifted to the isolation centre of the prison at Patankar School in Byculla in Central Mumbai as a precautionary measure,” he said. The RAT was performed on Sunday as one of the women prisoners was found infected and shifted to the COVID centre at St George Hospital in South Mumbai, the official said.

Related News

Subsequently, RAT was conducted on 350 women prisoners, 225 men inmates and 60 staff of the jail, out of whom 40 women tested positive for coronavirus. Mukerjea has been lodged at the Byculla prison since her arrest in the murder case in August 2015. The prosecution’s case is that Mukerjea, along with her former husbands Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea, had killed Sheena Bora, who was born of her previous relationship, in the year 2012.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Maharashtra Indrani Mukerjea 39 other inmates coronavirus positive
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
2India has less than 50% of the ventilators than needed for Covid-19 treatment: Ashok Patel, Max Ventilators
3Covishield comprises over 90 pc of 12.76 cr COVID vaccines administered so far