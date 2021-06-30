Maharashtra govt to provide real time date on oxygen supply, covid-19 drugs

The data provided on the dashboard is expected to be refreshed/ updated every three hours to begin with and this will be eventually followed by the real-time data.

Maharashtra government is coming up with a comprehensive integrated dashboard that will provide real-time information on oxygen supply as well as medicines required for patients suffering from Covid-19 infection. The same has been presented in front of the state High Court and this will be operational now. The public will get the full access of the portal after two weeks, a report by The IE noted. It is to note that the dashboard will be having a separate access for the details for the areas that are managed by the BMC and Pune Municipal Corporation, the state clarified.

The data provided on the dashboard is expected to be refreshed/ updated every three hours to begin with and this will be eventually followed by the real-time data. According to the report, around 3,000 hospitals have been connected to the dashboard. To be sure, all existing dashboards by the state will be discontinued and the state government will be merging them into one. Citing Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, the report said that the government is also in talks with the BMC and PMC to merge their dashboards in the newly formed dashboard.

The move has come amid PILs filed in HC regarding Covid-19 management. Meanwhile, a division bench at the state HC held a hearing regarding a PIL that alleged management of Covid-19 treatment in Maharashtra as improper. The PIL sought information on shortage of drugs and urged the monitoring of black-marketing and profiteering that allegedly took place during procurement and distribution of drugs used in treatment of Covid-19 infection.

The bench is also expected to hear an intervention application submitted by actor Sonu Sood in a PIL that also alleges improper Covid management. Next week on Wednesday, the HC will hear these PILs filed.