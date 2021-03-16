Maharashtra govt rolls out new COVID-19 guidelines; check new rules for cinemas, offices, hotels and more

The government said that the establishments apart from the health and other essential services, will have to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

As the number of Coronavirus cases shoot up in Maharashtra, the state government has issued a set of guidelines to prevent further transmission of the viral infection. According to the recent guidelines, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls as well as offices which flout COVID-19 regulations set by the government will be forced to shut down. Till the time the central government is notifying the COVID-19 pandemic as a disaster, these places will remain close. The restrictions imposed by the state government are currently to be followed by March 21, 2021.

The government said that the establishments mentioned above apart from the health and other essential services, will have to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Citing Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, a report by The IE noted that the guidelines mandate the people to keep wearing proper masks while entering the premises of hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls and offices. People will have to oblige to social distancing and other measures to prevent the transmission of infection. Kunte said if in any case, violation is found, the concerned hotels, cinema, restaurant will be closed.

To be sure, the violation of norms will also lead to penalties that have been mentioned under the Disaster Management Act and the owner of the premises will have to pay. The guidelines also restrict organisation of social, cultural and political gathering. If any gatherings are found, it will also attract the same action the government will take for hotels and cinemas.

In case of a wedding, not more than 50 people are allowed to attend in Maharashtra. Similarly, in case of a funeral, the state government has put a cap of 20 people. People infected with COVID-19 and under home isolation will have to put a board outside their doors for 14 days. A home quarantine stamp will also be affixed on the person who has turned out to be positive for the Coronavirus infection.

All offices barring the ones in health and other essential services will operate at 50 per cent attendance. Violation in this will also result in closure of the office until further notice.