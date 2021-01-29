Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown till February 28, check details

Previously the state government had extended the Coronavirus lockdown in the state till January 31 and the government's recent order has been issued before the expiry of its previous order.

The Maharashtra government has extended the Coronavirus lockdown in the state till the end of the month of February, news agency ANI reported on Friday. The order from the Uddhav Thackeray government comes as the number of new Coronavirus cases have remained low not only in the state but across the country for the past few weeks. The state government in its order mentioned that all the activities, which have resumed in different phases will continue to function without any change. The state of Maharashtra was one of the worst-hit during the peak of the pandemic in the country with two of its cities – Pune and Mumbai- accounting for a massive Covid-19 caseload in the national tally.

The government in its order also said that all the previous orders issued by the government will be aligned with its current order and all economic activities which have been allowed to be resumed from time to time will continue to function without any hindrance. Taking a cautious approach lest the situation gets out of hands in the state, the government has extended the remaining restrictions till February 28. Previously the state government had extended the Coronavirus lockdown in the state till January 31 and the government’s recent order has been issued before the expiry of its previous order.

The daily Coronavirus cases in the state has come down drastically from its peak days, however the states of Maharashtra and Kerala account for about 70 percent of the active Coronavirus cases in the country. The state of Maharashtra has about 44000 active Coronavirus cases spread across in different districts. The state has also been recording about 2000 new Coronavirus cases a day for the last few days.

As per the statement issued by the Health Ministry, over 20 percent of the districts in the country have not reported a single new case of Coronavirus in the country. Even as the graph of Coronavirus infection is coming down consistently, the vaccination programme in the country is also picking up pace. As per the statement issued by the Health Ministry, India has been able to vaccinate the fifth highest number of people worldwide in a matter of 11 days. Two Coronavirus vaccines-Covishield and Covaxin are being administered to the health workers across the country in the first phase of the countrywide vaccination programme.