  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra: Gatherings capped at 50 persons as coronavirus cases surge

Not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces and 250 persons in open spaces were allowed to attend a marriage function or a social, cultural, political and religious gathering earlier.

Written By PTI
covid 19 cases in mumbai
The state government issued fresh guidelines on Thursday night, capping the number of attendees at these events to 50 persons. (Photo source: IE)

Maharashtra Government has capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50, following a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces and 250 persons in open spaces were allowed to attend a marriage function or a social, cultural, political and religious gathering earlier.

The state government issued fresh guidelines on Thursday night, capping the number of attendees at these events to 50 persons.

The new order also stipulates that only 20 persons can attend last rites.

Maharashtra recorded 5,368 coronavirus cases on Thursday, a spike of 1468 cases from a day before. This propelled the state’s COVID-19 tally to 66,70,754.

At present, there are 18,217 active cases in the state. With 1193 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of those recovered rose to 65,07,330.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 198 new cases of the Omicron variant, including 190 in Mumbai alone, taking the tally of cases of this latest coronavirus variant in the state up to 450.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
Next Story
Covid-19: Centre asks 19 states, UTs to ramp up testing to identify cases, restrict spreadThe other states and UTs where testing is low includes poll-bound Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. (File)