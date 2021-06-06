Maharashtra easing of restrictions: Thane, Navi Mumbai in category 2

The notification, issued by Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar, placed Kalyan-Dombivali municipal limits in category 3.
A notification issued on Sunday put Thane and Navi Mumbai civic areas in category 2 of Maharashtra government’s five-level plan to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions from June 7 based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds.
The notification, issued by Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar, placed Kalyan-Dombivali municipal limits in category 3.
The Thane collector’s notification said specific instructions pertaining to each area would be announced by the respective civic authorities. A notification by Palghar collector Manik Gursal said the entire district, including Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation limits, came under category 3.
Category 2 is for cities and districts where the positivity rate is five per cent and oxygen bed occupancy is 25 to 40 per cent, while category 3 comprises areas where the positivity rate is five per cent to 10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 per cent.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.