Maharashtra easing of restrictions: Thane, Navi Mumbai in category 2

A notification by Palghar collector Manik Gursal said the entire district, including Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation limits, came under category 3.

A notification issued on Sunday put Thane and Navi Mumbai civic areas in category 2 of Maharashtra government’s five-level plan to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions from June 7 based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds.

The notification, issued by Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar, placed Kalyan-Dombivali municipal limits in category 3.

The Thane collector’s notification said specific instructions pertaining to each area would be announced by the respective civic authorities. A notification by Palghar collector Manik Gursal said the entire district, including Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation limits, came under category 3.

Category 2 is for cities and districts where the positivity rate is five per cent and oxygen bed occupancy is 25 to 40 per cent, while category 3 comprises areas where the positivity rate is five per cent to 10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 per cent.