Maharashtra: Curfew imposed in Aurangabad to contain COVID-19 spread

The police in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city have imposed a curfew from 7 pm to 5 am to curb unnecessary movement of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Friday.
As per the orders passed by the police commissioner on Thursday, only vehicles engaged in medical services and those belonging to industries with valid passes will be allowed to ply during curfew hours.
The administration has also advised citizens not to step out unnecessarily and purchase essentials from shops located within 2-km radius from their homes, the official said. The order that came into effect from Friday will be in force till July 15, he added.
Meanwhile, as many as 200 fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected in Aurangabad district on Friday, taking the tally in the region to 6,243, a health official said.
Currently, the city has 2,995 active cases, while 2,969 patients have been discharged following recovery, he said. At least 279 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection in the district so far, he added.
