Maharashtra Covid update: Pune sees positive trend on Coronavirus doubling, recovery, mortality, positivity rates

Maharashtra Pune Covid update: In a piece of good news for residents and administration of Pune, the city is witnessing an increased Covid doubling rate bringing relief to the Maharashtra government and the Government of India as well. As the number of Coronavirus positive cases started to drop, Pune’s doubling rate of the spread of Covid-19 virus has reached 790.63 days, as per a report by Indian Express.

The overall positivity rate in Pune has decreased to 18.42 per cent. It was recorded at 22 per cent during the peak of the Covid pandemic. The daily Covid positivity rate has been estimated between 5 and 7 per cent for the past few days, according to details shared by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) till February 6, the IE report says.

If we go into the micro-level, the doubling rate of Covid infection was the highest in the Dhole-Patil Road ward office area and the lowest in Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri area. While the Dhole-Patil Road ward office has recorded the maximum doubling rate of 1,324 days. The Dhole-Patil Road ward office was termed as one of the worst areas in Pune. Pune’s Wanawadi ward office area recorded 1,250 days and the Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori ward office registered 1,160 days of doubling of Covid infection. The lowest time to double the number of Covid infected patients would in Nagar Road-Vadgaonsheri ward with 465 days, Aundh-Baner ward office with 485 days, and Kothrud-Bavdhan ward office with 505 days, the IE report says.

Pune’s Covid-19 recovery rate recorded at 96.8 per cent on Saturday. Apart from this, Pune’s Covid mortality rate due to the viral infection decreased to 2.47 per cent. The city of Pune is slowly reducing with a total of 4,775 reported Covid deaths. In another positive news, Pune recorded zero Covid death on Saturday. This is for the first time that the Maharashtra city recorded in the last 10 months, the IE report says.